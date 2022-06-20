Happy Monday, everyone! We’re looking at mostly sunny skies to kickoff the new work week. Temperatures will begin to warm up this afternoon, but the humidity levels remain manageable. Highs will climb into the lower 90s.
Tuesday, another large heat dome will begin to expand into the Tennessee Valley. This will set the stage for several days with near record high temps this week, plenty of sunshine, and near zero percent chance for any real rainfall.
Highs on Tuesday will likely soar into the mid to upper 90s, but look for highs by Wednesday & Thursday to near 100. The good news is that humidity levels will increase, but not to the levels we saw last week. This means heat indices will likely be similar if not a bit below last week’s peak levels. Still, either way we’re talking more dangerous heat & humidity levels.
The next chance for any rainfall arrives this weekend, with a few afternoon pop-ups possible. Highs this weekend may trend back into the mid to upper 90s.