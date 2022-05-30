Good morning, today will be mostly sunny and very warm. For Memorial Day commemorations in the morning, it will mainly be in the 70s with plentiful sunshine.
By noon today, it’ll be in the low 80s, and then afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s with scattered clouds. There will be a chance for a few spotty showers or pop-up storms coming up from the south, primarily from 3-10pm ET. Then, overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.
Tuesday will be similar with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday will be around 90 with a mix of sun and clouds. Both days will have a few PM pop-up showers. Then, shower/storm chances will increase to scattered activity on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will have an isolated residual shower and will be a little cooler near 84. Saturday will be mostly sunny again in the mid-80s, and Sunday will also reach the mid-80s with a spotty shower chance.