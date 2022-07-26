Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs will warm into the lower 90s with more afternoon scattered showers & storms. Any of the storms could produce locally heavy rainfall which could lead to some brief flash flooding in some low-lying spots.
The pattern for off and on scattered afternoon showers & storms will continue through the rest of the week. When it’s not raining, look for hot & humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
A better chance for showers & storms return this weekend as an approaching front settles on top of the region.