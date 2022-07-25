Good morning, today will have scattered showers and storms. Hit or miss activity will generally start up this morning around 9-10am ET and will continue all the way into tonight. Outside of the rain chances, today will be very muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90 with the max heat around 100 with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight, rain chances will fade out after midnight with lows in the low 70s.
Looking ahead, each day this week will have scattered showers and storms with high humidity. Tuesday will be similar to Monday. Then, the lowest rain coverage days look to be Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll also have the hottest highs in the low 90s. Friday will see storm chances go back up again with highs near 90. The on and off showers and storms will continue for the weekend, too, and it won’t be quite as hot with highs in the mid-80s.
Because activity will be scattered, giving a specific forecast rainfall map is challenging. That being said, high rainfall rates are to be expected with these storms, and if multiple storms go over the same location or a storm is a slow mover, localized flooding will be possible this week.