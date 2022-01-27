Thursday is kicking off with very cold temperatures in the 20s and a few spots in the teens. Thankfully, the wind is not as strong as yesterday, but you'll still want to grab the winter coat. Today will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will rebound with warmer highs in the low 50s. Clouds will increase tonight, and it won't be as cold, staying near the freezing point.
Friday will have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. A cold front will pass our area, bringing a chance for scattered light rain to snow showers. The potential for flurries and light snow showers is primarily for the higher elevations, especially our eastern mountain communities. At this time, any accumulations look to be minimal (dusting to 1") with limited to minor impacts. A few of the highest peaks of Cherokee, Polk, Monroe, Murray, and Fannin Counties may reach 1-2".
The bigger story, as it will affect everyone, will be the frigid air for Friday night into Saturday morning. Widespread lows from 12-20° are expected, and highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-30s. Saturday will at least have a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will range from low 20s in the morning to upper 40s-50 in the afternoon. Monday will also be mostly sunny with highs near 54.