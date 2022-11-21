Good morning, today will have a frigid morning, so bundle up. However, a warming trend will start in the afternoon. Highs today will range from 50-55 under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be partly cloudy with cold lows from 30-35 for most. Thus, it’ll still be chilly but not as bad as in recent mornings.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slim chance for a spotty sprinkle. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Wednesday looks to be great for the big travel day with a mostly sunny sky and mild highs in the low 60s. The mild air will be in place for Thanksgiving, reaching 62. Dry for the first part of the day, scattered rain showers will return for Thanksgiving evening. The rain will continue overnight and into Black Friday. Highs on Black Friday will be a little cooler around 55 with the rain.
Saturday and Sunday both look to have a mix of sunshine and clouds with an isolated shower chance.