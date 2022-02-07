Venue Church pastor Tavner Smith returned to the pulpit Sunday with a tear-filled message of apology after a month-long sabbatical during which his actions and the culture created in his church were publicly scrutinized.
"I'm sorry that I've put you through any embarrassment, heartache or confusion," Smith told the church. "I've wounded people. I've caused devastation that I know I can't ever take back. As your leader and your pastor, I've come to you to publicly acknowledge my mistakes and truly ask for forgiveness."
Smith told his church he was in an inappropriate relationship and there was no excuse for his behavior or the pain he caused. He said he takes full responsibility for the consequences of his actions.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.