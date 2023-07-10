An East Ridge homeowner is still dealing with the damages after a vehicle crashed into her home last week and the driver got away.
The family says the incident caused about $2,500 in damages.
Elizabeth Worthington lives on Altamaha Street. She says her son's car was hit, dragged through the yard and ultimately crashed into the home.
Now, they want answers and to find whoever is responsible.
"My house is just in the perfect place to be hit," Worthington said. "I don't know how they did it."
On the night of July 4, Worthington says someone was driving down the street, hit a curve and lost control.
"It happened so fast, and they made the bad decision to just get out of here as fast as they could," Worthington said.
Worthington's son was the only one home at the time. His car is totaled and now sits in the driveway.
The only evidence left behind after the crash was a magnetic box with a spare key inside of it. Worthington's next door neighbors saw crash and got the license plate number.
"I'd never think anything, not even a freaking tank, could do that much damage and take off and drive away," Nash said.
Carolyn Nash, a next-door neighbor, believes the driver may have been in a truck that night, but is unsure. She says this is not the first-time homeowners in her neighborhood have experienced crashes like this one.
"There needs to be a barrier something to help stop that," said Nash.
Worthington's yard is now a scene of chaos. Debris and broken car parts are scattered across her yard.
She says the price tag hits hard for her household since she is a single mother of two on disability.
"It's just like every day we discover more and more damage that's been done," said Worthington.
Six days have passed, and Worthington fears the driver may get away.
"I don't have a whole lot of hope, really I'm just like, 'well, I just will have to do what I have to do,'" said Worthington.
The East Ridge Department tracked the vehicle with the possible plate number given by residents, but found the car's damage was not consistent with severity of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information about this case, please call the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 622-1725.