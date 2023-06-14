Vandalism at Walker County's James A. Smith Planetarium hasn't slowed down the staff's work to educate the community about astronomy and technology.
John Hart, the planetarium's director, said he and the Walker County Sheriff's Office think three youths on bicycles seen in the area could be responsible for the damage that occurred June 1. He said thousands of dollars of damage was done.
"Really, it's just the principle of the matter," Hart said about the damage as he sat beneath the 40-foot-tall dome that would soon display a depiction of the night sky. "This facility belongs to the citizens of Walker County. It's administrated by the school system on behalf of the citizens. If you consider how rare planetariums are, it's just ignorance."
A door to the planetarium was smashed, an antique sundial was destroyed, there was damage to the facility's Shirley Smith Nature Walk, and the building's siding was damaged, probably by thrown rocks, Hart said. The maintenance department of Walker County Schools was able to fix most of the damage, and Hart said he fixed the door himself the day after the incident.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.