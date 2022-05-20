A Thursday night house fire has left an East Ridge home with about $20,000 in damages.
East Ridge firefighters were dispatched to the home located in the 5300 block of Connell Street at about 10:22pm.
When they arrived, the found the home to have heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.
Crews attacked the blaze and searched the home for occupants, and found no one inside.
Later, they determined that the home was vacant.
Fire investigators are investigating the fire's origin and cause, which is not known at this time.
No injuries were reported.