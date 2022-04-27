An employee at the Chattanooga VA Clinic was injured in a flash fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department's Lindsey Rogers.
When firefighters arrive about 1:11pm, they were told by staff that there was a possible fire in the facility's X-ray room.
Concerns of possible radiological exposure required additional units and CFD's Special Operations team.
Once firefighters were able to safely enter the area, they saw that the VA staff had already extinguished the fire. They checked for possible spread of the fire and found none.
Firefighters discovered that the flash fire originated in an oxygen tank storage inside the X-ray area.
The injured employee was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment of burns.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.