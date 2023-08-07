A new transmission water main will be installed on Sheridan Avenue off of Walnut Avenue starting Monday, August 7th.
Traffic on Sheridan will be reduced to one lane which is expected to create more traffic on side streets in the surrounding area.
A second phase of the project will begin later this year on East Morris Street, beginning at the intersection with Sheridan Avenue and moving east along Morris Street. The center turning lane of Morris Street will be affected.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Drives should seek alternate routes to avoid the area and possible delays.