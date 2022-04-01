UPDATE: Utility company has the leak stopped.
The airport has resumed normal operations.
The fire department will be clearing the scene soon.
Apison Pike will remain closed while work continues.
PREVIOUS STORY: Tri-Community fire crews say Apison Pike is closed (between Hickory Hill Lane and Bess Moore Rd) Thursday morning.
Companies are currently on the scene of a gas line that has been struck by a construction crew.
The roadway will be shutdown until the gas leak is able to be controlled and the area is safe.
📣 1130a Update - Layton Lane is closed near Apison Pike. Bess Moore Road is open to local and airport terminal traffic. pic.twitter.com/SVbTJrrF6c— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) April 1, 2022
Utility company is estimating 2-3 hours until the repair is complete.
Air traffic at Collegedale Municipal Airport is also affected by this scene.