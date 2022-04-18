UTC's student online-only radio station The Perch is working to make a comeback after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Faculty Advisor Haley Solomon joined the team in September of 2021.
During this time, students weren't involved and a WUTC employee was in charge of programming.
She said they hired student staff members and host, which develop their own radio shows.
They air anything from underground music, sports talk and a news.
"This is just where we've started and we're really hoping to get wider variety as the perch goes on over the next few years," Solomon said.
Ryan Mench is a senior marketing major.
He joined The Perch as marketing director and a radio host earlier this year.
"It's called Capitalist Commodities," Mench said. "I play anything and everything really just stuff that I have been listening to that week."
Mench said he enjoys giving local, underground artists exposure.
"I think Chattanooga has a lot of really awesome artists," Mench said. "I don't think there's a lot of really cool venues or channels for them to get out."
As of right now, they are streaming shows at WUTC while they work to transform their space in the University Center.
Eventually, Solomon hopes to have new equipment and computers for students in the fall.
"We also want this space to be a great space for the hosts to gather as well so that the entire organization can feel interconnected and apart of something," Solomon said. "It can be a little isolating when you're recording your own thing throughout the week."
You can learn more about The Perch by visiting thier website.