The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga made history this semester, welcoming the largest first-year class in the school's history.
There are 2,359 first-time, full-time freshman starting in fall 2023. The university's census data shows this is a 5.8% increase from last year.
Overall, there are more than 11,000 students enrolled at UTC this semester. That includes nearly 1500 graduate students. University officials say this data is a sign that the market for advanced education is growing.
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is celebrating its 137th anniversary in 2023.
