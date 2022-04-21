The United Campus Workers Union at UTC is calling for living wages.
More than 500 signatures on a petition were signed and delivered to UTC Chancellor and Vice Chancellor.
The union has been working on the petition the past couple of years, gathering signatures from UTC students, staff, workers, and community allies.
They decided do deliver it ahead of a meeting about this year's fiscal budget.
UTC Instructor Jaclyn Michael said City of Chattanooga employees recently got a 15-dollar minimum wage raise under Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
Michael said she wants to see the 15-dollar minimum wage applied at UTC and she has more than 500 signatures on a petition to get it done.
As of now, minimum wage for full time employees is 11-dollars and 30-cent an hour and seven dollars and 25-cent for part time and student employees.
“This would bring UTC up to speed with other campuses across the state. The University of Memphis has had a 15-dollar minimum wage since June of 2021 and UTK implemented a 15-dollar minimum wage January 1 of this year,” Michael said.
That is only one of the three demands the United Campus Workers is putting in front of UTC's Chancellor and Vice Chancellor.
“The second demand is that the administration develop and implement a plan to address salary compression that would happen once that 15 dollar minimum wage is implemented. The third demand is that the university equitable distribute the three percent salary increase that they are suggesting with this next year's budget. We think that should go to the most underpaid staff and the lowest paid staff, not to the staff that is highly compensated,” Michael said.
Michael said she knows hourly workers at UTC who have to work multiple jobs to live a sustainable life.
“A friend of mine has been a custodian here on UTC's campus for the past five years. They are also a full time student, so they are trying to get their education which everybody can agree that is something that is a praise worthy goal, but because they are only paid 11 dollars an hour they have to have a second job to afford their rent,” Michael said.
Michael hopes that the administration will take the petition signatures into consideration and talk to campus workers about what's going on.
“I hope that they will give people a monetary raise that would improve their life and their material conditions because everyone knows that inflation is going up and the cost of living in Chattanooga is sky rocketing,” Michael said.
The budget meeting is next Tuesday and UTC Vice Chancellor said they will discuss these demands during that time.