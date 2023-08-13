UTC will offer Spanish-language campus tours for the first time in its history starting this month.
To reach out to this growing population, UTC has partnered with La Paz Chattanooga, a local organization serving the Spanish-speaking community of Chattanooga.
The university says the first session will be on Friday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.
Students and families can get picked up by bus from La Paz (809 S. Willow St.) at 4 p.m.
UTC says student tour guides will be able to earn college credit while getting paid for their time.
Register online here.
- At the pop-up box, click “Register”
- Fill out the registration form … click “Complete” to finish
Read more about the tours on UTC's website.