UTC to have a petting zoo on campus during I Love UTC Week

The spring version of Homecoming Week is returning to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
This year a new event is on the docket, the zooTC mobile petting zoo.
Various animals will be brought from Bagby’s Critter Corral to Chamberlain Field—including a highland cow, two donkeys, a sheep and her lamb, an alpaca and rabbits and goats of varied colors.
The animal affair is a collaboration of the UTC Library, the Center for Women and Gender Equity and the Office of Student and Family Engagement.
I Love UTC Week, a spring semester tradition since 2014, will take place on campus Monday through Saturday, March 20-25.
Throughout the week, iconic downtown lights shine blue and gold to show I Love UTC Week spirit, I Love UTC Week buttons are available in the Library (Sponsored by the Library), and donation bins are located around campus for Scrappy’s Cupboard Food Drive.
More than a dozen events are on the I Love UTC Week calendar, including:
- Monday (March 20): Make Your Own Bouquet, Lupton Hall Room 120, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Monday (March 20): I Love UTC Week Yard Party, Chamberlain Field, noon-2 p.m.
- Wednesday (March 22): Spring Job and Internship Fair, University Center Tennessee Room, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesday (March 22): Club Sports Expo, Chamberlain Field, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday (March 23): Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce and UTC Business After Hours Networking Event, University Center Tennessee Room, 5-7 p.m.
- Friday (March 24): “zooTC” Petting Zoo, Chamberlain Field, noon-3 p.m.
- Saturday (March 25): Family Game Night, University Center Tennessee Room, 6-8 p.m.
The week’s calendar also includes the annual, by-invitation Scholarship Recognition Event hosted by the Division of Advancement on Friday, March 24. The event brings scholarship benefactors and student beneficiaries together to honor the generosity of donors and celebrate students’ academic achievement as scholarship recipients.
A Scrappy’s Cupboard Food Drive will take place throughout the week. Donation bins will be in the Library, University Center, Administrative Services Building, Lupton Hall and the Main Housing Office in Pfeiffer Hall. Financial donations will be accepted online through the UC Foundation.