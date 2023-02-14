The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) is partnering with the Rural Schools Collaborative (RSC) to become a regional hub for rural schools in Appalachia.
The RSC is a national nonprofit organization that works to build sustainable rural communities through a focus on place, teachers, and philanthropy. Through this new partnership, the UTC College of Health, Education and Professional Studies’ School of Education is working with Morehead (Kentucky) State University to lead RSC’s larger Appalachian Partnership Region, which includes Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and North Carolina.
This collaboration will strengthen ongoing work in the region and serve as a platform to further advance the knowledge and innovations transforming education across rural Appalachia. Dr. Allen Pratt, interim co-director of the UTC School of Education and executive director of the National Rural Education Association—housed at UTC—will serve as the contact for the new hub. UTC is eager to join Morehead State and RSC in a collective effort to support rural teachers and elevate the education profession.
“This partnership will allow us to bring opportunities to rural districts in the area that they may not have seen from UTC in a while,” Pratt said. “That ability to meet their needs and what they’re looking for fits into how we’re sharing this work as a rural teacher hub.” Chattanooga’s surrounding community includes 17 rural districts. “The teacher shortage is a big issue,” Pratt said, “and we have to make sure that current and future teachers are ready to meet the needs schools are facing right now. The biggest thing is making sure people are exposed to those needs and are ready to go out and help.”
Later this year, the National Rural Education Association will host its annual National Forum to Advance Rural Education on Nov. 16-17 at the Chattanooga Marriott Downtown.
“With experts and allies from across the rural landscape converging in UTC’s backyard later this year, the opportunity is ripe to showcase the collaborative and innovative spirit with which Dr. Pratt and his team at the School of Education are charging forward in the region,” RSC Partnerships Manager John Glasgow said.
