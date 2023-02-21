UTC Theatre Co. to present “Into the Woods”

On Feb. 28 through March 4, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Fine Arts Center's Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre will be presenting Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's "Into the Woods."
This award-winning musical follows a group of familiar fairy tale characters on their journey to break a witch’s curse and have their wishes granted. However, their actions have consequences that come back to haunt them, leading to disastrous results. Director Steve Ray said that the show is both entertaining and thought-provoking, with a message about belonging and the importance of focusing on people instead of goals.
The cast includes 18 UTC theatre majors or minors, a UTC music major, one UTC communication major and one theatre faculty member. There are also several student designers working on the show.
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 4.
Tickets can be purchased through the UTC Box Office and are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors.
The theatre is located at the intersection of Dr. Roland Carter Street and Palmetto Street.