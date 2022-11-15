University of Tennessee at Chattanooga leaders are working to keep the campus safe from violent acts like those on other college campuses this past weekend.
The campus safety department said they have several protocols in place to ensure the safety off all their students. They say if students ever feel in danger on campus, they should call campus police at 423-425-HELP.
"We have a lot of activity going on, but I'll tell you that 24 hours police presence and being able to see, but we always encourage our students, if they see something let us know. We're a small set of eyes, but 10,000 students is a lot more eyes to let us know what's going on on campus," said Bob Jackson, Director of Safety and Risk Management.
UTC's campus is in middle of downtown Chattanooga, making it a potential target for crime. Jackson said they have a 24-hour campus response -- a dedicated team to answer their campus police number and around the clock patrols.
"We've got police officers, we've also got security officers, we got folks dedicated to housing locations specifically and other folks who have dedicated locations across campus, but again 24-hours police all the time."
In addition to their campus patrols, they've also got eyes all over the campus with their security cameras.
"We have ways to, if we had a situation on campus and there was a certain car we were looking for, there's a way we can sort of track that car through the cameras, a way to make sure we are following the right people to know what's going on," explained Jackson.
He said if there was ever an imminent threat on campus, like an active shooter, all students will get a text message through their emergency alert system.
"And then behind the scenes, we got our room with this space here with our campus police and our campus partners to help out to bring those folks together to make sure that we have the housing set up for people if they were displaced or if we got chances to the class schedule if we couldn't be in a certain building."
He said they've got people and plans in place for any type of emergency on campus and if you're walking alone at night on campus, police will give you a ride to where you need to go.
"Again the dispatchers are there and they can radio to a police officer. Our response time on campus is really outstanding, sometimes you hear of bad stories of people who live in distant locations and the response time was dozens of minutes and here on campus it's under five, usually."
Jackson said they are working on a safety app for students, but they do have blue lights and red phones throughout the campus in case of emergencies as well.