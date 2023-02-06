Tennessee lawmakers are considering a new bill that would allow people to carry guns on school property as long as they have a permit.
Some students are already voicing their concerns about the legislation and the dangers they believe it poses to their safety.
"Something that we have to consider is if it's not something that has been allowed in the past, why it hasn't been." said Mckenna Smith, a UTC student.
The law would allow anyone with a carrying permit to have a gun on school grounds and public areas, changing the state law that bans them.
If the law is passed, elementary schools and college campuses would have to reverse their polices.
"Knowing that someone could carry and I wouldn't be aware that's just something more I would have to think about," said Smythe.
The bill states people can carry as long as it's hidden.
Smith believes school administrators should be able to regulate who can carry.
She says if the law is passed, she hopes campuses will consider a student's prior behavior and their reason for having a weapon.
"It's very case-by-case that some people are trust worthy, but also is that a majority that are trust worthy," Smythe added. "That someone is willing to put at risk for the safety of an entire campus."
"If they were to be a student, I'm sure they were a student at some point, to consider how they feel and to really take things into perspective," said Mane Gaye.
Out of all the people we talked to, we were not able to find a student in favor of this bill.
We have reached out to UTC for a comment, but have not heard back yet. If passed the law will go into effect in July.
