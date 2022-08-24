President Joe Biden announced a long-anticipated federal student loan bailout Wednesday. Up to $10,000, and in some cases $20,000, in federal student loans could be forgiven. He says the move is to help working and middle class borrowers.
We spoke with a credit counselor, Karyn Rando, with Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Chattanooga. Rando mentioned she helps graduates facing students loan debt well past $100,000 and says they will be paying them off for decades.
"So having that 10,000 dollars in student loans canceled could be a really big impact to someone's budget," said Rando.
According to President Biden's administration, 8 million loan barrows in the country will automatically qualify for the loan forgiveness. If you received a Pell Grant in college and meet the income requirements, you will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.
Students at UTC tell us they're thrilled about the loan forgiveness, not just for themselves but for the millions of students and graduates in the U.S. who struggle to balance working and taking care of their families on top of monthly payments for student loans.
"I like the idea of spending less money," said UTC student Jaheim Williams.
"It would mean the world to come out of here debt free," said UTC student Jedidiah Petraitis.
Republican senators across the country believe the loan forgives will cause more problems than what it hopes to fix, saying it will contribute to inflation rates.
Tennessee republican senator, Marsha Blackburn tweeted several comments about the announcement, saying in one post "Biden's decision is a gimmick that won't help middle-class Americans."