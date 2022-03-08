The UTC men's basketball team is headed the big dance, the NCAA tournament.
They secured their spot with a last second buzzer beater shot in overtime to keep their amazing season alive.
Students who were not able to make it to the game hosted or joined watched parties all across campus.
And the moment Dave Jean-Baptiste hit the game winning three-point shot, the campus lit up.
"It went crazy, people jumping on the couches and going crazy. Chest bumping each other and everything,” UTC student Jude Charlton said.
"It was really crazy, just that last shot of the game was really insane. I mean shooting right before the end buzzer beater to win the game for us,” UTC student Blade Kiser said.”
Prior to the big shot Furman took the lead with four seconds left on the clock, leading students to believe the game was over.
"I did think it was over, I was like ah. We did have a timeout, I thought we were going to use it and then when we didn't use the timeout, I was like okay this is going to be something,” UTC student Jalen Redditt said.
Now, as the Mocs continue this unforgettable season, students and local community members think they have a legitimate chance to make a NCAA tournament run.
"Depending on the seed that they get I think that they could go to the sweet 16, and so it should be pretty crazy,” Charlton said.
"I believe in them, they have some talented guys, and I think they believe in themselves which is important, and we believe in them. We're going to stay behind them as far as this goes,” Barber Kings barber, Terence Bragg said.
Some are still surprised by what the Mocs have accomplished this season.
"It is kind of like bazaar because I didn't expect to come here and that to happen here. Like I would expect that to happen at like UTK or something, but it is like really shocking to me that we made it that far. It is super cool,” UTC student Hannah Hyge said.