UTC students begin move-in process for Fall

Today marks the start of UTC's student move-in period, with Residential Learning Communities beginning moves-in going first,
As UTC students start returning to the campus for the new semester, more students flocking to the campus, traffic and congestion are expected to increase, and community members should plan extra travel time.
The move-in process will continue from Wednesday, August 17th with incoming freshmen and transfer students earlier in the day, followed by upperclassmen on Friday and Saturday. Check-in will be hosted at the Sports Complex on Wednesday and Thursday, with upperclassmen to follow at their complex offices. Incoming freshmen will also be able to attend a convocation event on Friday, August 18th, at the McKenzie Arena.
UTC would like to remind community members and students to be mindful of the extra congestion in the area during this time as the student population returns to the campus.
For more information, visit their website, https://www.utc.edu/enrollment-management-and-student-affairs/housing/incoming-student/operation-move.