A UTC student was arrested for aggravated arson over the weekend.
It happened on Sunday around 9:00pm at a student housing building in the 500 block of Vine Street.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the 6th floor.
Police say they found a hand sanitizer dispenser that was on fire, which was extinguished.
The police report says surveillance footage showed Justin Madge next to the dispenser "doing something to it".
Madge called the UTC police and said he started the fire on accident.
Madge eventually met with the police and told them he was playing with a lighter and didn't realize the dispenser was flammable.
Madge was booked at the Silverdale Detention Center and has since been released.
He is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.
