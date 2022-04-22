Locals are still pitching in to help support Ukraine.
UTC is creating opportunities for international students who have been impacted by the on-going crisis overseas by starting a graduate assistantship program.
The Center for Global Education Executive Director Takeo Suzuki knew he had to step up after speaking with several former UTC students who are from Ukraine.
“I just could not stand without taking any action. So, after conversations, emails, and FaceTime’s I spoke with the Chancellor to see what we can do. He suggested that UTC should have students coming over to study at UTC,” Suzuki said.
They decided for two selected students, the program will offer paid tuition, free room and board, and a 600-dollar monthly stipend while they pursing a master’s degree in public administration, business administration, computer science or engineering management from August 2022 through May 2024.
“We cannot stop this war, but we can help be a part of the rebuilding Ukraine and eastern European countries into better places. I think as Americans are obligated to be the future causes after the war has ended. Which I hope was ending yesterday, but it is still on-going,” Suzuki said
He was even able to get UTC's Student Government Association on board and advocating to start this program.
It lead SGA President Delali Gadzekpo and others to author and pass a resolution for it.
“It is important that we get involved because there is an opportunity to work beyond the screen. There are humans, there are human lives, there are people our very age who are undergoing things that we couldn't possibly imagine, and just because we are young does not mean our impact is small,” Gadzekpo said.
Suzuki knows the university can only afford to help so many students, so he wants others to get on board.
“My hope is that we ask other universities to closures countries to join this movement. We got three or four thousand schools in this country, if every one takes two that quickly becomes five thousand, six thousand, and seven thousand,” Suzuki said.