UTC launched a new Mocs Recovery Program six weeks ago and is already generating a positive response for students.
With classes back in session and more students filtering back to campus from the pandemic some students who may deal with addiction or substance misuse now have a place to feel safe and understood.
Cassandra Riddle, Collegiate Recovery Program Coordinator and Educator, is leading the program along with Jami Hargrove, a substance disorder treatment specialist for youth.
They say the UTC Campus Recovery Program is what students may need and look for who are struggling or recovering from addiction.
"This is a very high-risk community, high-risk age group and want to create a positive environment," Riddle said.
The program started in January of this year and has already gathered a handful of students. It provides access to meetings, educational programs, social events, and even retreats.
"We have the gamut and we also have the education in place and actively educating groups about substance misuse. so we act from a before, a preventative, during and after," she said.
Organizers say the pandemic increased substance use and they hope with programs like this students feel comfortable overcoming the stigma that surrounds addiction and will provide students a supportive environment.
"We don't see recovery one way. We are kind of approaching recovery with spokes on a tire, getting to a place where that individual feels healthy in their lives and can manage their lives," Riddle said.
Students who are interested in becoming a part of the program should reach out to a counselor at the wellness center.