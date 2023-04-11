UTC's Solar Decathlon Club is building a capsule home with clean energy in mind.
The group has completed their design for the project, and began working on the construction of a three-capsule home with a focus of saving energy.
Andrew Eubanks is a senior at UTC, and is the lead student organizer and project manager of the project.
“We're trying to make an impact on different aspects of the home building process and the home living process," he says. "That's a breaking ground event for the initial showing of this kind of technology, this kind of innovation in the home building process. It's been the same for 100 years, and we want to make a dent in that."
Eubanks says they are using sustainable and energy producing materials, so the home can be self-sustaining. He says they are trying to reduce the home's carbon output.
“We believe that it can grow to a community of these types of homes that are all self-sustained or self-sustaining as a community," he says.
Christian Despeaux, a junior and construction lead, says many aspects make their home unique. He says the roof's bifacial solar panels will gather energy from the sun. Also, the home is sold by capsule, allowing the buyer to purchase more for personalization.
Despeaux is grateful for the hands-on experience.
“Most engineers graduate and they don't have hands on experience building what they're designing," he says. “I think it's really important for every engineer that comes out to be able to build what they're designing.”
The three capsule home will be completed in September. Despeaux says this will give them time to build the house and work on a plan to transport their finished product to October's Sustainability Decathlon competition in California.
The group is excited for what’s to come.
"We want to create something that's going to be useful for everybody throughout their lifetime of the home and the residents," says Eubanks.
