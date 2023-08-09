The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing has received a $2.6-million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to help prepare its advanced practice nurses to meet the needs of rural and underserved communities in the Chattanooga region. The four-year grant comes through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is part of the HRSA Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Program.
Dr. Amber Roaché, assistant professor and coordinator of the UTC Nurse Practitioner concentration, is the principal investigator for the project titled “Clinical-Academic Partnerships: Breaking Down Barriers to Care.” Through the grant, UTC’s family nurse practitioner (FNP) students will be offered funding for traineeships and support practice readiness upon graduation through long-term clinical placements and online and in-person simulation experiences.
Each semester of their program, the students—pursuing Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degrees—will receive approximately $8,500.
Roaché explained that the focus for the grant is to “look at the rural and underserved areas in this region and meet those patients where they are while making sure our students are practice-ready to be able to go into those areas straight after graduation.”
FNPs specialize in providing primary health care services to patients of all ages. With a recent shortage of family practice physicians, FNPs have filled a large number of the primary care positions available—especially in rural and underserved populations.
“Breaking Down Barriers to Care” seeks to address the health care needs of those specific southeast Tennessee populations, a region with historically poor health outcomes.
“In this region, chronic conditions associated with the social determinants of health disproportionately affect vulnerable groups,” Roaché said. “This project expands an innovative academic-practice partnership model that will improve practice-readiness for our FNP students.”
“Breaking Down Barriers to Care” is part of a bigger initiative by the HHS, through a nearly $11 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), to strengthen the health workforce by establishing new residency programs in rural communities.
According to the HHS, nearly 70 percent of areas designated as primary medical Health Professional Shortage Areas are in rural areas.