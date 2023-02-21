At the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Dr. Jill Shelton and Dr. Ruth Walker are examining the exchanges between students and older adults in their “Psychology of Aging” course. The older adults range in age from 57 to 94, while the students range from first-year students to college seniors. Through conversations between the two groups, the professors are hoping to gain insight into the psychology of aging.
The conversations are guided by a set of questions, such as “Describe what you currently do with your time that is important to you” and “If you knew you were going to die one year from today, what would you do? How would you want to be remembered?” Morgan Robinson, a UTC graduate student in the Master of Psychological Science program, is writing her master’s thesis on the findings collected during the conversations.
At the end of the research project, students had to write an essay reflecting on their conversations and what they learned. Dr. Shelton said that the conversations worked both ways, benefitting students and older adults. “For example, when we talk about aging in the workplace, what does that mean? How that’s going to help you whenever you start a new job? You’re going to have senior employees who are more knowledgeable and have skills they can transfer to you,” she said.
