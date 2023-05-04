The active shooter 'hoax' at Brainerd High School on Wednesday spurred many reactions online.
UTC Professor Dr. Jessica Freeman says the number of active shooting incidents nationwide is enough to worry anyone and the incident at Brainerd High didn't help those concerns.
While law enforcement officials worked to respond to the reported active shooter, social media users were in a frenzy.
"I think today is really a lesson to be learned, and hopeful it's a real-world lesson that we can take from and do better next time,” said Dr. Freeman.
Dr. Freeman has a PhD in mass communications and is an expert in media literacy.
She says online users should know where to turn for credible information.
Dr. Freeman said, "Where is this content coming from that you're seeing in front of you on social media or otherwise? Is this user-generated content, or is it just someone on the internet, or is it coming from a credible, verified source?”
She says the consequences could be harmful if users don't verify information found on social media platforms.
"So it escalated the situation and pulled away officers or other first responders due to false reports, from where they needed to be,” said Dr. Freeman.
Despite those dangers, Dr. Freeman says social media can be a helpful resource.
"We've seen in real-time how that's played out in some situations in a positive way, where people needed to spread information, and they needed to do it in a short amount of time to be effective,” said Dr. Freeman.
She says that it is a natural reaction to want to post online, but check the source to determine whether it's credible before you do.
"It starts with making responsible decisions, and it sometimes means we need to stop and take a break and then verify where that information came from before we share it,” said Dr. Freeman.
The FBI and the TBI are investigating other false calls or similar incidents at other schools across Tennessee.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident at Brainerd High School.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.