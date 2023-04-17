Monday marks the annual running of the Boston Marathon, which comes two days after the 10-year anniversary of the tragic bombing.
On April 15, 2013, two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line, both within seconds of one another and happening about 100 yards apart.
The back-to-back bombings killed three people and injured more than 260 others.
Law enforcement agencies launched a chaotic multi-day manhunt for those who were responsible.
Nineteen-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was arrested after his 26-year-old brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed in a shootout.
Two Chattanooga men were participants in the race and were among the thousands of people on the streets of Boston.
UTC professor of engineering Joe Dumas and his friend Tony Grassee were about three miles back from the finish line when the bombs went off, but they had no idea what had happened.
They got to Kenmore Square, about a mile from the finish line, where they were stopped and told the finish line was shut down for emergency vehicles.
“So we were in the sports bar and every TV of course was on the coverage of the bombing. We were like okay now we know what's going on. It was one of the most bizarre experiences of my life,” said Dumas.
They had no idea how serious it was until they saw the tv coverage.
Hours later, after the two men reconnected with their wives, they learned everyone they knew from Chattanooga running that day made it out okay.