A University of Tennessee at Chattanooga professor is part of a team of researchers from the University of Arkansas that found a fossil of Pangolin that lived between 1.9 and 2.2 million years ago. Tim Gaudin, UC Foundation Professor in the Department of Biology, Geology, and Environmental Science is a leading expert on fossil Pangolins and was key in identifying the fossil. "I'm the World's expert on fossil Pangolins these days, and they sent it to me and asked me to look at it and I confirmed that it was a Pangolin," Gaudin said.
The fossil confirms that Pangolins lived in Europe later than previous research had determined. Initially, it was believed that Pangolins went extinct from Europe 10 million years ago.
The fossil was uncovered in Romania in the part of Europe. The Pangolin fossil that was uncovered was a humorous bone which was enough for Professor Gaudin to determine it's origins.
The discovery is significant because it gives researchers a better idea of how Pangolins have evolved and adapted over time.
The fossil is currently being studied in Arkansas but will be returned to Romania.