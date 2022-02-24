UTC professor concerned for family in Ukraine

A political science professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) is worried about her family after news of Russia attacking Ukraine.
Dr. Irina Khmelko has kept tabs on the rising conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The news of Russia invading Ukraine was not a surprise. Regardless, it was overwhelming for this Ukrainian.
"I've been bombarded with SMS, phone calls, people offering support, reaching out to me, asking about my family back in Ukraine," Khmelko said.
Khmelko said she grew up in what was formerly known as the Soviet Union and moved to the United States for education decades ago.
"I decided to stay for awhile then I got married, had my son," Khmelko said. "Life happened and I stayed, it's now my home."
She said her parents are still in Ukraine.
"I tried to convince them to come here," Khmelko said. "They were just set on staying in Ukraine. They love Ukraine, they want to stay there."
Now, her family and friends are waiting to see what happens.
"They're in bomb shelters or on the way to bomb shelters or on the run somewhere to try to get to western Ukraine so it's been tough for people there," Khmelko said.
There is only so much you can do from the other side of the world.
"I'm very worried about them," Khmelko said. "I wish I could help right away."