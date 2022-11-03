A new Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology in Cybersecurity degree program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga begins with the spring 2023 semester, UTC officials announced today.
The addition of the program, housed within the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, was made official with today’s confirmation from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. It was approved by the UT Board of Trustees on Oct. 28.
The BAS-IT Cybersecurity degree program will directly address workforce needs. Approximately 6,700 cybersecurity jobs are open in Tennessee—including 300-plus in southeast Tennessee and north Georgia—and employment demand is expected to grow 22-24% in the next five years.
This new program will prepare students to assess the security needs of computer and network systems, recommend safeguard solutions, and manage the implementation, auditing and maintenance of security devices, systems and procedures.
The projected start date for the first class is Jan. 9, 2023.
“We are eager to collaborate with our community partners and community colleges throughout Tennessee and the Southeast region to address a major workforce need,” said Dr. Jerold L. Hale, UTC provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The program’s objective is to prepare students as leaders in IT and cybersecurity who can function effectively in multidisciplinary environments in the local and regional workforce.”
The program is aimed at transfer students from community colleges with earned associate of science (AS) or associate of applied science (AAS) degrees; transfers from four-year universities with general education curriculum completed; and working professionals with general education finished but no degree earned.
Students will work closely with area industry partners to gain workforce experience in this accelerated program, taught in a 12-month format. The program will include instruction and hands-on experiences in computer architecture, programming and systems analysis; networking; telecommunications; cryptography; security system auditing and design; applicable law and regulations; risk assessment and policy analysis; contingency planning; user access issues; investigation techniques; and troubleshooting.
“We are excited to launch this innovative academic program that will meet the IT workforce needs of the greater Chattanooga region,” said UTC College of Engineering and Computer Science Dean Daniel Pack. “Working with industry partners in educating and preparing students for their future careers through a new approach of students learning both in the classroom and at a company site daily is transformative. We hope this approach will become a viable model for future academic programs.”
In pursuing the addition of the new degree program, the University received letters of support from more than 25 community partners.
“UTC’s new BAS-IT Cybersecurity degree program promises to fill a major need in connecting the classroom curriculum to the workforce,” said Steve Morrison, director of information security at EPB of Chattanooga. “With the increasing demand for trained security professionals, I am excited to see the caliber of students that graduate from this program."
Nationally, a cybersecurity professional with five to eight years of experience earns about $99,000 a year.
For additional information, please contact Computer Science and Engineering at 423-425-4349.