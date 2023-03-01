UTC Photo Night 2023 returns Wednesday night

The UTC Department of Communication's Photo Night returns Wednesday, March 1st for the first time since 2020.
Photojournalists have been preparing to take the stage for UTC’s Photo Night at 6 p.m. in the University Center Auditorium.
UTC says starting at 6 p.m., staff photographer for the Chattanooga Times Free Press Olivia Ross, freelance photographer Kathleen Greeson, photo editor for the National Wildlife Federation Kathleen Greeson, independent photographer Wade Payne, and UTC professor Billy Weeks (organizing Photo Night) will each take fifteen minutes to showcase and discuss some of the highlights of their work.
An Instagram account created for Photo Night by Rising Rock assistant editor Kylee Boone will allow attendees to answer questions about the speakers for a chance to win a camera bag, tripods or other prizes.
Strung along the walls outside the auditorium, people may also participate in the photo swap "leave a photo, take a different photo” tradition.