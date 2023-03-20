The UTC Center for Professional Education, in partnership with 15 local logistics companies, will host a community-wide informational open house from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.
The in-person event at UTC is open for community members interested in starting or accelerating a freight broker career in Chattanooga.
Event and registration information can be found here.
Information will be shared about the UTC Freight Broker Professional Program, which is designed to train students in logistics, communication, and sales over 13 weeks.
Eligible students may access tuition reimbursement, sign-on bonuses, and job opportunities through several employer partners.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employer partners: Steam Logistics, Trident Transport, U.S. Xpress, Avenger Logistics, MaxTrans Logistics, Axle Logistics, Tranco Global, BlueGrace Logistics, FitzMark, Infinity Logistics Group, LYNC Logistics, Network Transport, Shah Logistics, Taimen Transport, and KCH Transportation.
“UTC’s Freight Broker program is positioning the Chattanooga community to capitalize on the growing local third-party logistics career opportunities,” said Taimen Transport Director of Culture Ryan Pamplin. “We are excited to meet the industry’s future all-stars at the upcoming Open House.”
Steam Logistics Vice President of Client Success Heather Williams said because of the high job demand, “We value candidates who can immediately speak to the supply chain issues we face daily. UTC’s training opportunity allows individuals to have confidence and know the requirements to be successful in logistics at their first interview.”
No application to the University is required to enroll in the program.
What: UTC Freight Broker Professional Program Open House
When: Thursday, March 23
Time: 5:30–7 p.m. EST
Location: James R. Mapp Building (Room 102), 311 E. MLK Blvd., Chattanooga
Food and beverages from Chick-Fil-A will be provided.
RSVP or learn more about the event on the UTC website.