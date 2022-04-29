Some UTC students are seeing firsthand the benefits of occupational therapy while also giving a helping hand to those that have conditions like Parkinson's.
The university says it is part of a capstone graduate program for occupational therapy that held 23 students last.
On Friday at Rock Steady Boxing, Local 3 filmed a boxing class at Rock Steady Boxing with UTC occupational therapy students present. They were boxing alongside those with Parkinson like Terri Moore.
Moore said she has been going to Rock Steady Boxing for a few months. The program offers therapy through movement with their hands, legs and more.
"My whole being has changed, I can do things that I couldn't do physically before and I am more willing to try to do things that I haven't been able to do recently," said Moore.
The students have helped those who need it with not just boxing, but also cycling for Pedaling for Parkinson's which is also offered by Rock Steady Boxing.
The aspiring occupational therapists have watched just how much this type of therapy benefits people in the real world, outside of the classroom.
They occasionally assist others physically like helping place a boxing glove on people and more.
"Maybe needs some more queuing or maybe a boxer that needs a little bit of prompting," said Assistant Professor and UTC capstone coordinator Erin Melhorn.
However, the students also help connect mind, body and spirit by offering emotional support during class.
"All of that comes together to make them feel important," said Kristen Schillaci, the head coach of Rock Steady Boxing.
"They bring out a spirit of encouragement and they are great kids and we love having them," said Moore.
The students have also brought that same spirit to other places for people that have a variety of conditions. Places such as Love's Arm, Skuya Hall, Downside Up, the Chattanooga Therapeutic Department, the Creative Museum-to name a few.
Jayne Griffin, the Vice President of education for the Creative Discovery Museum, said the interns mostly deal with children that have special needs, and it's made an impact.
"Because of the occupational therapy intern program, we have been able to be more accessible in our programs and exhibits," said Griffin.
"It's important as an occupational therapist that we know how to help our patients and how to live their lives to the fullest," said Melhorn. She said the scope of the program extends past the classes and internships. She said this type of program makes them become better occupational therapists to help serve those who need it the most.
People who have been able to be alongside the students during the program have said they are grateful for their company, and recognize the value of what they are doing.
"They are part of our lives. They are kind of like adopted daughters, we like having them and we hope they keep coming back," said Moore.
