A new program at UTC in partnership with Life Care Centers of America is providing resources for students to graduate and fill the need for health care workers in our community.
During the pandemic, UTC Center for Professional Education Program Director Will Watson said nursing assistants were needed.
"Your certified nursing assistants are really your foundation of your health care system," Watson said.
UTC launched a certified nursing assistant program.
"We recognized that while there's great demand in the community for these types of positions, there were barriers in place," Watson said.
Some of those barriers are financial stipulations and the time commitment, so UTC worked with Life Care Centers of America to remove them. Watson said Life Care will pay for tuition, pay the student while they're in class, and guarantee a full time job after finishing the program.
"This ensures that folks in our communities have those opportunities and our local employers will have that pipeline," Watson said.
He said ultimately it benefits everyone in the community.
"Then we have quality health care provided by them," Watson said.
The program is five weeks. The first three weeks are in the classroom at night and the last two are in clinicals in the morning. About 74 people have already graduated.
"We've seen folks that have been laid off, you are struggling to sort of figure out what they're going to do next, and providing them this opportunity ensure that they have stability, the health care field, none of us are going to outlive the health care field, but them also high quality benefits, job security," Watson said.
The only participation requirements are that students are 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED. The next opportunity to join the program is in July. Individuals interested in registering for the course should contact program coordinator Will Watson at William-A-Watson@utc.edu.