UTC is mourning the loss of former basketball player Eric Robertson. Robertson played for the Mocs from 2012 to 2016, winning a conference title in his final season.
John Shulman, who recruited and coached Robertson his freshman year, says Eric was different than any other player he coached. He was undoubtedly the glue to their program and held everyone accountable.
When asking Coach John Shulman what kind of person Eric Robertson was, he says this story describes him perfectly. Coach Shulman was driving near Miller Plaza one day when he saw Eric out there, so he asked him what he was doing.
"He said coach at the end of each semester I take my Mocs Bucks that I'm not going to use, and I buy a bunch of Chick-fil-A sandwiches, and then I take them out to Miller Plaza to give them to the homeless,” Coach Shulman told us.
Coach Shulman says Eric understood life and always did the right thing. That's what set him apart from most people his age.
"He lived life the right way, and he wasn't embarrassed living life the right way,” Shulman said, "Usually it takes fifty to sixty years to impact people -- it didn't take him long. It took him about five minutes to impact whoever he was with."
The Mocs won the SoCon Tournament in 2016, Eric's senior season, and Matt McCall was the Head Coach. After their trip to the NCAA's, Coach McCall called Shulman and said he had a championship ring for him from the Mocs NCAA appearance.
"I didn't deserve this ring. He said you did deserve this ring because you brought Eric Robertson into this basketball program, and Eric Robertson was the reason we went to the NCAA tournament," Shulman told us.
That's what Eric meant to the program. He was more than a good basketball player and sharp shooter. He was what Coach Shulman calls the "glue guy."
"He just glued everybody together. He was that teammate where he didn't need a lot of shots, he didn't really need to have the attention,” Shulman told us.
Monday, Eric Robertson died suddenly playing basketball. He was just 28 years old. He was living in Knoxville teaching Spanish and heavily involved in FCA. He leaves behind his wife and young son.
"That's why when you see a picture of him, and that smile, it just breaks your heart, because you miss that smile,” Shulman said.
Coach Shulman says Eric would want his loved ones to take care of his wife and son. There is a GoFundMe set up for them. To donate, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-jerica-and-luca-in-memory-of-eric-robertson?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer