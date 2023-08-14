UTC men’s basketball trailblazer passes away

Chattanooga Men’s Basketball is mourning the loss of one of its trailblazers, Henry Dickerson.
Henry Dickerson, former Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball head coach and longtime assistant, passed away Thursday evening at the age of 71.
Dickerson was with the team for eight seasons as the right-hand man to Mack McCarthy, where he was a major factor in the Mocs' tremendous success in the 1990s.
When McCarthy retired from coaching in 1999, Dickerson took his place, becoming the first Black head coach for Chattanooga Men’s Basketball.
During Dickerson's five-year tenure as head coach, his teams went 72-73 overall and captured two Southern Conference South Division Championships in 1998 and 2002. He helped develop All-SoCon talent in David Phillips (1998), Rashun Coleman (2000) and Oliver Morton (2000, 2001) and saw four All-SoCon Tournament selections with 2001 Most Outstanding Player Toot Young highlighting the list.
Funeral and visitation arrangements will be announced.