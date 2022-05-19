The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga says it has partnered with Life Care to provide free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training with pay to assist with attending full-time classes.
In hopes to assist rebuilding the local healthcare system, enrollment is now open for a no-cost training CNA program with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Center for Professional Education and Life Care Centers of America that guarantees full-time employment following the end of the course and hourly pay while taking classes.
UTC says the five-week, state-accredited program is free for students.
Life Care will also compensate students during the program so they can continue to make ends meet while attending the classes full-time.
In the university's press release, it states that after the course, students are guaranteed a full-time job at one of Life Care’s local facilities, which include Cleveland, Collegedale, East Ridge, Hixson, Ooltewah and Red Bank.
“Life Care is committed to being a premier provider of long-term healthcare,” said Life Care Regional Vice President Rob Hubbart. “We believe our employees are our most valuable resource. We are very excited to partner with UTC and provide opportunities for individuals who are passionate about helping others and are interested in healthcare careers.”
Classes start in mid-June and will be offered on a near-monthly basis throughout the remainder of 2022.
The only participation requirements are that students are 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED.
“Even before the pandemic, we worked closely with our healthcare employer partners to strengthen their talent pipelines, especially our partners who serve aging populations,” said CPE Director John Freeze. “We will continue to see growth in the number of individuals aged 65 and older as the demographics of our population change, which will add additional stress to our healthcare system. Our partnership with Life Care allows us to work together, create healthier communities and achieve optimal patient outcomes.”
Individuals interested in registering for the course should contact program coordinator Will Watson before pursuing the program at William-A-Watson@utc.edu.