Ten people’s healthcare careers are under way and more are soon to follow, thanks to free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training offered jointly by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Center for Professional Education and Life Care Centers of America.
In June, 10 students enrolled as the inaugural cohort of the five-week, state-accredited CNA training program.
The training was free and all 10 students were compensated by Life Care throughout the program so they could attend classes full-time.
The success of the initial cohort has prompted Life Care and UTC to offer another free course with student compensation beginning on Aug. 1.
The only participation requirements are that students are 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED.
Once students finish clinical instruction, each is offered a full-time job at one of Life Care’s local facilities in Cleveland, Collegedale, East Ridge, Hixson, Ooltewah or Red Bank. Life Care is the largest privately held, long-term elderly care company in the U.S., with facilities in 28 states.
“Our amazing instructor taught me what it means to be a CNA and how important the position is,” said program student Manuel L. Ramos. “The class is empowering me to have a better future. Having a guaranteed job afterward means the world to me.”
“To step into the CNA class and see the students developing their skills, knowing they will soon be serving residents at Life Care facilities, reminded me of the tangible difference the Life Care and UTC partnership is making in our community,” said Life Care Regional Vice President Rob Hubbartt.
Individuals interested in registering for the course should contact UTC Center for Professional Education Program Coordinator Will Watson before pursuing the program at William-A-Watson@utc.edu.
“I could not be prouder to witness the first cohort of students achieve their goals,” Watson said. “We look forward to providing many more opportunities for similar training in the months ahead.”