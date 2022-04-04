Candidates for criminal, circuit and city courts are speaking at the UTC Student Center on Monday night.
The event includes a debate featuring the candidates for Hamilton County District Attorney.
We're officially less than a month away from that May 3 primary, which means this already heated race is in its final days.
All three candidates will debate.
Republicans Coty Wamp and incumbent Neal Pinkston will share the stage again.
Whoever wins next month will face off against Democrat John Allen Brooks in August.
That debate is at 7PM at UTC's Student Center.
It is free and open to the public.