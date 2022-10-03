A 24-hour, digital fundraising campaign for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga hopes to raise $500,000 from 750 donors in a single day.
Now in its third year, Mocs Give Day is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4.
Mocs Give Day has several ways donors can maximize their contributions with challenges and matches that are only available on Oct. 4 that can double a donor gift.
Five UTC colleges have a $1 for $1 match up to $10,000. A donor’s gift to one of these colleges of $50 will be doubled to $100 just by giving on Mocs Give Day.
Mocs Club, the annual giving arm for UTC Athletics, can receive an additional $150,000 if they reach 300 donors on Mocs Give Day thanks to a generous donor.
“All gifts in any amount to UTC on Mocs Give Day will help us reach our goal and positively impact students,” said Kim White, vice chancellor of advancement and executive director of the UC Foundation. “Whether you give a gift of $5 or $500, making a gift to UTC on Mocs Give Day truly goes far.”
UT System President Randy Boyd has committed to a $50,000 matching gift if donors give $50,000 for the Denise and Tim Downey Student Emergency Fund. The Student Emergency fund provides limited funding for UTC students experiencing financial hardship due to an accident, emergency, illness or other unforeseen event.
“The Student Emergency Fund has allowed us to support students who are facing difficult financial situations which impact their ability to remain at UTC altogether,” said Brett Fuchs, associate dean of students. “In the last year alone, we provided funding to students who lost jobs due to the pandemic, students who left abusive situations and needed temporary housing assistance, students who lost family members who assisted with the cost of a college education, and countless others. Helping Mocs stay Mocs, the Student Emergency Fund is a great place for people to show their support on Mocs Give Day.”