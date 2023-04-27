The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga celebrated the all-new University High with a ribbon cutting on UTC's campus Thursday.
The joint program between UTC and Hamilton County Schools will allow 50 high school juniors to enroll in college-level courses taught by UTC faculty and directly supported by high school courses taught by Hamilton County School teachers.
Tonight we are celebrating University High. The Hamilton County Schools program will be located on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and focus on relationships, relevance, and rigor 📚🎓#Community #Reading #Chattanooga #HigherEd #College #News #GoMocs pic.twitter.com/vFD17AtHdg— The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (@UTChattanooga) April 27, 2023
University High is scheduled to launch in fall of 2023.