The joint program between UTC and Hamilton County Schools will allow 50 high school juniors to enroll in college-level courses taught by UTC faculty and directly supported by high school courses taught by Hamilton County School teachers.

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga celebrated the all-new University High with a ribbon cutting on UTC's campus Thursday.

University High is scheduled to launch in fall of 2023.

Learn more about University High here.

