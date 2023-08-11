The Discovery Channel's latest show Survive the Raft features a UTC graduate as one of its contestants.
Maddie Witt, a Cookeville native and UTC graduate, got the opportunity to be a contestant on Survive the Raft with the help a neighbor who has worked with the Discovery Channel in the past.
“He was approached by someone working in casting and they were like "hey do you know someone who is kind of weird that would want to do this." He gave them my number and one phone call led to another, I was in recorded interviews, in medical checks, and then the next thing I know I am standing on Panama,” Witt said.
Survive the Raft is based on a social experiment that was done by anthropologist Santiago Genovese in 1973.
He wanted to study human behavior from people of different walks of life while drifting the Atlantic Ocean on a raft for a period of time.
“Survive the Raft is us trying to recreate that. We have nine contestants of different walks of life coming together and we have some twist and turns throughout the show so we're competing to hopefully share a cash prize at the end,” Witt said.
Maddie Witt and the other contestants are sailing for 21-days on the raft near Pearl Island off the coast of Panama.
Before each challenge, a new person is brought in to help.
After the challenge, contestants have the chance to vote someone off and bring on A new person in hopes of helping the team make it the full 21-days.
Just two episodes into the season, Witt said things are getting spicy.
“We just got our swap and just now done a challenge with her. So, we are kind of trying to put ourselves in the mindset of are we sticking together, are we going to live out this pack that we had set at the beginning, are we going to stick with the Ogs when we just were presented this person who is supper capable and could be a good asset when there's some turbulence going on with the team,” Witt said.
Witt said being on the show brought out another side of her, in a good way.
“A lot of the stuff we were doing out on the raft felt very new to me. As much as I have spent time in and around the water, even going camping, making fires, cooking fire meals and stuff. As much as I've done that, I have not done it on a raft in the middle of the ocean, especially around different people that I might not be comfortable with,” Witt said.
If you want to tune in, the show airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. eastern standard time on the Discovery channel.