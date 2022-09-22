Latin American celebrations have been going on across the county in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. UTC went all out for their event on campus Thursday.
"Get to know your neighbors, have fun while doing it, meet new people, you might learn a couple new things while you're here," said Magdalena Perez, Member of HOLA.
Magdalena Perez and Briana Bautista are with the the student led Hispanic Outreach Leadership Association, or HOLA for short.
They say Thursday's event is meant to celebrate success and achievements made by Hispanics in history and even right now with in the community.
They partnered with Latina Professionals of Chattanooga to sponsor the event.
"And so we need to show the representation, we need to show the collaboration, we need to show the contribution that we've brought to this city, and to our country, and to the United States as well," said Jocelyn Loza, founder of Latina Professionals of Chattanooga.
Loza says they have been hosting events around Chattanooga and Dalton every Thursday during Hispanic Heritage Month.
"We wanted to make sure that children, our parents, students, that they know and see themselves in these people and the people in our culture and our community," said Loza.
Lupton Hall at UTC was barely able to fit the crowd of people who showed up in support of Hispanic Heritage Month. Many spent time eating, talking and enjoying the singing and dancing.
Perez and Bautista say they're happy to see the community coming together.
"For the people in Chattanooga, also to know their community is being celebrated, not only in their little neighborhoods but in Chattanooga in general," said Bautista.
UTC's event was one day only, but Jocelyn Loza encourages people to check out their events every Thursday through October 13th.
You can find a list of those event by clicking here.