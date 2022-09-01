UTC faculty and staff are fighting for what they call a fair wage.
Speaking on campus Thursday, they demanded UTC's administration raise the university's minimum wage for entry-level employees and student workers.
"It's just not enough right now," said Ben Stein, an assistant professor at the university. "With inflation, with rent, especially if you have a family."
They're asking for a $15/hour minimum wage.
In April, the university did increase its minimum wage to $13/hour, but rallier said staff on the university's minimum wage are still struggling to make ends meet.
"They like working at UTC, but they can't do it anymore," said Stein.
The university has raised its minimum wage by $3/hour over the last two years, increasing annual salaries for those employees by $6,000.
"There are dollars that can be put into essential workers," said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga), who spoke at the rally Thursday.
In a statement to Local 3 News, UTC Chancellor Steven Angle said total compensation including benefits bring salaries for minimum wage employees closer to $20/hour.
"We believe this is why we remain an employer of choice for these entry-level positions," Angle wrote. "Our total compensation package for these valuable roles on campus are highly-competitive in our market, even as we remain committed to enhancing that compensation."
Angle continued saying the university has invested $600,000 to address compression, or the pay dynamic which increases the need for pay raises for higher-paid employees when lower-paid employees receive pay raises.
"I cannot eat benefits," said Zack Riddle, an academic advisor at UTC. "I've heard from custodians who can't afford the parking, they have to get dropped off or take public transportation and get up super early."
"It's a good first goal," Stein added. "But we won't stop there. We need to keep pushing for wages that let people have a life and work full-time at a job they like."